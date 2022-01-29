Indore: Culpable homicide case against homoeopath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A culpable homicide case has been registered at the Bhanwarkuwan police station against a homaeopathy doctor and management of a hospital for negligence in the treatment of a 12-year-old boy.

Police said that a case under Section 304-A of IPC has been registered against Dr Akhilesh Malviya and management of the hospital.

Police said that according to the complainant, deceased Sameer (12) got injured in Transport Nagar area following a tyre blast. He also banged against a pole when he tried to escape from the blast. He was rushed to a hospital where he died undergoing treatment.

Police said that Dr Akhilesh Malviya handled the case of Sameer. He is homoeopathy doctor and allegedly gave allopathy medicines to Sameer following which he died.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:35 AM IST