 Indore: CTD Officials Again Seize Liquor Worth Rs 60 Lakh
They had seized IMFL worth Rs 40L on Saturday also

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the Commercial Tax department again seized a truck, wherein foreign liquor was hidden disguised as milk product machinery. Officials seized 511 boxes of foreign liquor worth about Rs 60 lakh.

Crackdown by officials of enforcement wing of the Commercial Tax department against the trafficking of the illegal liquor continued on second day on Sunday.

The officials seized a vehicle number GJ-15AT6003 close to village Dattigaon of Dhar district on Sunday night.

The said vehicle had bill/e-way bill of Shreyansh overseas Tading co, Indore. Physical verification of vehicle is done on Monday.

The liquor was hidden in the vehicle in the disguise of milk products’ machinery. Beneath the machinery foreign liquor in 511 boxes was hidden. Estimated value of the seized foreign liquor is about Rs 60 lakh. The vehicle and liquor has been seized and further investigation is underway’ official sources informed on Monday.

In a late night development the officials have intercepted one more vehicle carrying illegal liquor in Jhabua district on Monday.

On Saturday night, officials had seized a vehicle containing foreign liquor worth Rs 40 lakh from village Ghattabillod of Dhar district.

