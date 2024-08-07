Indore Crime Round-Up: Coaching Professor Booked For Harassing Wife; Employees Of Adam’s Ale Booked For Misbehaviour

Representative Image |

Senior Professor Of Coaching Institute In Kota Booked For Harassing Wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband from Kota for harassing her mentally and physically, police said on Tuesday. The woman alleged that her husband was a senior professor in a coaching institute in Kota but he lost his job from there. According to the Palasia police station staff, the woman has lodged a complaint that she was married to Praveen, a resident of Ujjain in 2009.

She along with her husband and children were living in Kota for a few years as her husband was a senior professor in a coaching institute there but he lost his job and was then employed in another institute. She alleged that her husband was harassing her physically and mentally for a few days so she reached her maternal uncle’s place in the city and lodged a complaint with the police. Police said that further investigation is on into the case.

Employees Of Adam’s Ale Booked For Misbehaviour, Beating Customers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some employees of a bar and restaurant were booked by the Kanadiya police for allegedly misbehaving with customers and beating them, police said on Tuesday. The police are examining the CCTVs and trying to identify the accused. Kanadiya police station in charge KP Yadav said that a case has been registered against three to four employees of Adam’s Ale near Bicholi Hapsi underbridge on Bypass Road on the complaint of Sunita Chitrakar, who went to the restaurant with her husband, son and daughter-in-law on Monday.

They had ordered food but the employees delayed the food and the complainant and her family members told them to hurry up. This resulted in an argument and some employees of the restaurant allegedly misbehaved with the family members. The complainant alleged that the employees also thrashed some of them. Yadav said that a case has been registered against unidentified employees of the restaurant and they are being identified by the police.