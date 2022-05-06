Indore Crime Diary: Miscreants snatch gold chains from two women; Youth presents fake death certificate in jail, arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were robbed of their gold chains in the Aerodrome and Juni Indore areas on Thursday. The police could not identify the accused till the filing of this report.

In the first incident, 68-year-old Kusum Bhawsar, a resident of the Kanyakubj Nagar area of the city, lodged a complaint with the Aerodrome police station staff saying she was going back home from a temple when a youth came up from behind her, snatched her gold chain and fled with it.

In the other incident in the Juni Indore area, Diya Balchandani, 40, lodged a police complaint saying that two bikers snatched her gold chain weighing 1.5 tolas and fled. When she cried out for help, people gathered at the spot but the accused could not be caught. Later, the police were informed. The police claim that investigations into both the cases are on.

Youth presents fake death certificate in jail, arrested

He was on parole in a drugs case of 2011, was staying in Gujarat

A man who was jailed in connection with a drugs case was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from Gujarat for presenting his fake death certificate in jail to mislead the officials. The accused was released on parole two years ago. Further investigations into the case are on.

Zonal director (NCB) Brijendra Choudhary said accused Abhishek Jain, a resident of Alirajpur district, and three others were arrested with more than 800 grams of drugs in 2011 by the officials. Since then, they were in jail. In June 2020, Abhishek was out on parole. After a few months, he managed to forge a death certificate and present it to the jail authorities to avoid going back to jail.

Inputs were received from the Gujarat police that the accused was alive and had been seen in Vadodara. After receiving the information, an NCB team gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest him from Vadodara. He was taken to the city for further investigations.

Choudhary said the accused hailed from Alirajpur and, after he was out on bail, he was staying in Gujarat where he prepared his own fake death certificate. Investigations are on to trace the person who helped him forge the fake document.

Youth kills self by consuming poison

A 25-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in the Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday. After consuming poison, he made a phone call to one of his friends. The family members looked for him and found him near Teen Imli Square. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason why he took such an extreme step could not be established yet.

According to investigating officer ASI Ajay Singh Chouhan, the deceased was identified as Harsh Sharma, a resident of the Jagannath ki Chawl area of the city. He was employed in a pharmaceutical company and had been staying here in a rented house. On Thursday, he informed one of his friends that he had consumed poison. The friend informed his family members and started a search for him. Finally, he was found near Teen Imli Square. He was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation to know the reason for his suicide.

Girl falls from stairs and dies

A B.Com girl student, who had fallen from the stairs at her place a few days ago, died during treatment on Friday. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation into the case. According to the police, Vishakha Verma, 20, a resident of the Jeevan ki Phel area, under Pardeshipura police station, fell from the stairs on April 30. She sustained a head injury and was undergoing treatment in a city hospital. She was in the B.Com second year in a city college.

