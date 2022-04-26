Indore Crime Diary: Advisory company staff held for fraud; Man arrested for forgery to get bail for clients

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rau police, on Monday, arrested an employee of an advisory company which had perpetrated a fraud with army personnel and other people on the lure of investment. The police recovered Rs 11 lakh in cash and other valuables from the accused.

The police said that Pawan Tiwari was arrested. He was the prime accused in the fraud case. The case came to light when victim Saurabh Mishra, in March this year, complained of being duped by the accused, Pawan Tiwari, besides Kailash Maurya, Kapil Hardiya, Deepak Tiwari, Yagdat Sharma and seven others.

The police also seized pen drives and a laptop from Pawan after scanning which the police got the names of the other accused involved in the case.

The police said the accused had cheated a man named Ashraf from Bangaluru of Rs 30 lakh. They have also cheated an army man, Azhar, of Rs 6 lakh on the lure of investment. They also duped Tinku, another army man, of Rs 1 lakh. Vina from Bengaluru also complained to the Bengaluru police of being duped of Rs 6.6 lakh.

So far, the police have recovered Rs 24 lakh in cash, 25 phones, 10 laptops, two vehicles, a plot, a flat, jewellery, 50 imported watches and debit cards with transaction worth Rs 5 crore recorded. Property worth Rs 1 cr was also seized and 24 accounts were frozen.

Man arrested for forgery to get bail for clients

The Crime Branch police, on Sunday, arrested a man who used forged documents of a house registered in his wife’s name for getting bail granted to his clients in court. The accused has been doing this for the past eight years.

Crime Branch officials said informers told them that some persons were making false bail pleas from a fake loan book and fake registry on the district court premises and getting bail for accused through forged documents.

The police team detained accused Jaswant Thakur. He was caught with three sets of photocopies of the fake registry of the house. On the back of the pages of the photocopy of the registry, the accused had noted down the names of 21 people granted bail on the basis of these forged documents.

During interrogation, Jaswant told the police that, on the basis of his own house, whose registry had been done in the name of his wife, Mathurabai, bail was granted to his clients.

A fake loan book in his name has been confiscated.

Police arrested two betting

A joint team of Crime Branch and Vijay Nagar police raided a house in Vijay Nagar area and arrested two youths who were betting on IPL matches.

The Crime Branch team got information that online cricket match betting is going on in Vijay Nagar area.

Acting on the information, the Crime Branch team and police from Vijay Nagar police station, raided the place and found that there were two persons who were running IPL match betting through laptops and television in the house.

Police arrested Vishal Jain and Anoop. While interrogating the accused, they confessed they were betting on IPL matches.

Police confiscated seven mobiles, two laptops, one LED TV, Rs 1,20,280 cash and one betting number register.

