Indore: Crime Branch nabs five planning to rob petrol pump, country-made pistols seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch police and staff of Lasudia Police Station arrested five men allegedly planning to rob a petrol pump under the Lasudia police station area.

The police have recovered 4 country-made pistols, 4 live cartridges, and 1 knife and registered a case under section 399,402 of IPC and under Arms Act, said the official.

According to the primary information received from the police, the crime branch team received a tip-off that one Ravi Rajput, along with his other four accomplices was planning to rob Yadav Petrol Pump located at MR 11.

The police team raided the place and arrested the accused after a long chase.