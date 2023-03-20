Indore: Crime against tribals on rise under BJP, says Sajjan

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee secretary and MLA Sajjan Singh Verma targeted BJP government in the state for increasing crime against tribals and claimed that Madhya Pradesh is top in the country in terms of crime against tribals.

Verma was talking to media on the sidelines of a programme on Sunday.

“Murder of a tribal man in Gautampura, murder of a tribal girl in Dongargaon, and murder of a man in Bina are some of the examples of increasing cases of crime against tribals,” he said.

He also targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that he is yet to visit the family of the tribal in Dongargaon.

“Our leader Kamal Nath visited the place of the victims of Dongargaon and assured them for all the help. Congress will make government in the state in next election and will ensure tribal’s safety and security,” Verma said.

Read Also Indore: IMC seals several properties due to unpaid property tax