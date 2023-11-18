Indore Crime: Abducted Youth Murdered, Body Found In Well 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly abducted and murdered by three persons following an argument between them in the Rajendra Nagar area some days ago.

Police recovered his body from a well in the area on Saturday. It is said that the accused after abducting the youth thrashed him in an isolated place and pushed him into the well.

One of the accused was arrested by the police while a search is on for two others. Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar sadi that the deceased has been identified as Pushkar alias Chiku Shukla, 18 year, a resident of Tejpur Gadbadi area.

His body was recovered from a well near the village and has started decomposing. He was abducted by three persons a couple of days ago and his friend Prem had lodged an FIR for abduction against the accused. Since then, the police have been searching for him.

Police said that Prem had identified one of the accused as Shankar only. During the investigation, one of the accused named Tilak was arrested by the police. Chhotu alias Karan and Shankar were on the run till the filing of the report.

According to TI Gurjar, Pushkar and Prem were stopped by the accused in the Choithram Mandi area a few days ago and they had an argument over some issue. Some days after the argument they saw Pushkar alone and abducted him.

The arrested accused told the police that after abducting Pushkar they had taken him to an isolated place near Tejpur Gadbadi area and thrashed him badly late on Thursday.

During the fight, Pushkar fell into the well but the police believe that they had pushed him in the well and fled the scene. Further information related to the case can be known after the arrest of the other two accused.