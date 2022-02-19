Indore: ​Covid losing its sting as no area with more than 7 cases, single case from many townships

Indore

As the daily cases of Covid-19 have dropped to 100, the number of areas from where these cases were found has dropped to 64 only.

Moreover, there was not a single area from where more than seven cases were found and only one area from five cases were found.

As many as 100 Covid cases were found from 64 areas with the maximum number of cases found from Mahalaxmi Nagar on Friday i.e. 7 cases.

There are 48 areas from where only 1 case was found while in 11 cases the officials could not find the proper address.

Cases were found from townships including Apollo DB City, Kalyan Sampat Vihar, Shubham Residency, Omaxe City, Shiv Vatika, and others.

5,244 people inoculated

As many as 5,244 people were inoculated on Friday including 193 frontline workers and 89 health care workers who took their due dose of precaution vaccination. Along with it, about 292 teenagers of age 15 to 17 years took the first dose and about 2,396 took the second dose in the same age group.

When going through the health department’s record, precaution dose vaccine is still pending for over 8,000 health care workers and 10,000 frontline workers.

Out of 5,244, only 61 doses were administered to the people of age above 60 years while only 430 people of the age group took the precaution dose.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:16 AM IST