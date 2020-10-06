Indore: Covid claims social worker 'Father Teresa' Amarjeet Singh Sudan

Indore: Well-known social activist Amarjeet Singh Sudan passed away on Tuesday. He breathed his last during treatment of COVID-19 at Gurjar Hospital. Sudan was admitted to the hospital about 15 days ago with the problem of breathlessness and was undergoing treatment since then.

ICU in-charge of Gurjar Hospital Dr Sunil Gupta said, “Sudan had tested COVID-19 positive and was getting treatment in the hospital. His condition was critical at the time of admission but he had recovered well. However, he also had co-morbid conditions including heart ailments and diabetes due to which he had cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning.”

Dr Gupta said that Sudan remained in ICU and ventilator for few days but he was shifted in a room on Monday evening after recovering from the disease.

Sudan’s last rites were performed at Pipliyapala crematorium on Tuesday evening.

Known as ‘Angel in Turban’, Father Teresa, Pappaji and many other names

Amarjeet Singh Sudan was known by many names in city including Angel in Turban, Father Teresa, Pappaji and many others given by people who know him and his work done for the poor, needy, and for the dead as well.

He had not only shifted many poor and mentally ill patients to hospitals, old age homes and other places for taking their care but also performed last rites of thousands of unknown people. People, even cops, used to give his number on learning about anyone living in poor condition on streets or if dead body of any unidentified person was found.

He had even removed his turban to cover the corpse of a naked girl who drowned in Bilawali Lake in 2006. He had to face protest over the same but he had said that he will continue to do the same whenever needed.

He was only 14 years when he started serving people. At that tender age he had used his pocket money for treatment of an old woman.

“I have everything in my life as I am serving needy without any trouble. I don’t have any NGO as I do not need it to serve people. I am living a bonus life as my bypass surgery was done about 10-years ago and since then I have fully devoted myself in the service of living and dead,” he had said to Free Press in 2016.

He had also performed last rites of two unknown persons on one pyre twice and had faced many protests for serving those whom even a sweeper even refused to touch.

People across the country mourned over his death and expressed grief on social media.

CM Shivraj, ex-CM Kamal Nath paid tribute

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath paid tribute to Sudan through tweets on Tuesday. Both mentioned that Indore has lost its ‘Gem