Indore: Covid cases to spike post Diwali

Indore: The festival of lights indeed brings celebration and happiness in abundance, but at the same time poses problems for patients with pulmonary diseases, especially to the Covid patients.

With just a couple of days left before Diwali, city doctors and environmentalists have pointed out that come Diwali and the pollution level doubles in the city. They have alerted the people, especially morning walkers to take preventive measures so that they do not inhale suspended fumes from crackers, and warned them that number of patients with pulmonary disease increases by 15 to 12 per cent after Diwali.

HoD of Respiratory Medicine Dr Salil Bhargava said, “We are already struggling from Covid-19 and now the increase in pollution due to firecrackers will put us in major trouble. It will also trigger the cases of Covid-19 including among those who are asymptomatic.”

Dr Bhargava was addressing the webinar organised by Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board on Sunday on the theme of use of firecrackers and pollution.

The webinar was presided by president of CEPRD Anand Mohan Mathur and was hosted by honorary secretary Dr Ramesh Mangal. Chief Scientist of MPPCB Dr Dilip Waghela, and former scientist Dr Gunawant Joshi too expressed concern over the pollution level during Diwali.

Dr Natwar Sharda, Ambrish Kela, advocate Abhinav Dandorkar, and vice president of CEPRD Anil Bhandari.

Experts said that the temperature will go southwards in coming days and the pollution level will increase which may prove dangerous for children and elderly as crackers smoke contains potassium, sulphur and other harmful elements.

“Pollution from carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and suspended particulate matters due to ignition of fireworks during the festival would be seen. The exact rate of rise in pollution would be announced after Diwali only,” Dr Waghela added.