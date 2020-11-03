Corona Update: 52 positive, one death in Indore

Indore: As many as 52 patients were found positive out of 3259 sample reports received on Tuesday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 1.6 percent and total number of patients reached to 34308. One death was reported due to which total number of deaths reached to 683, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Tuesday night was 416753. As many as 3193 samples were tested negative on Tuesday.

Department has taken only 1294 more samples for testing as officials trust more on rapid antigen tests.

As many as 2094 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 31531 patients have been discharged so far.

132 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 132 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Tuesday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.