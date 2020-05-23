Indore: COVID-19 positive woman give birth to twin boys

Indore

In a first of its kind case in Madhya Pradesh, a COVID-19 patient delivered twins at Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital (MTH) on Saturday morning. Both woman and babies are healthy.

According to in-charge superintendent of MTH Dr Sumit Shukla, a 35-year-old woman of Nanda Nagar delivered twin baby boy at about 11.37 am in the hospital.

“Woman was COVID-19 positive and it is probably the first case in Madhya Pradesh when a COVID-19 patient delivered twins through normal delivery. Both babies and mother are healthy and we have kept them under observation,” he said adding.

The newborns will be fed by their mother’s milk but not through breast feeding.

The patient suffered symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested positive on May 9. “She was admitted to the hospital on May 10 with very mild symptoms. She recovered well and was discharged on May 17 on the basis of new discharge policy with the direction of remain in home isolation for 14 days,” Dr Shukla said.