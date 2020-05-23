Indore: COVID-19 positive woman give birth to twin boys

Indore
In a first of its kind case in Madhya Pradesh, a COVID-19 patient delivered twins at Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital (MTH) on Saturday morning. Both woman and babies are healthy.
According to in-charge superintendent of MTH Dr Sumit Shukla, a 35-year-old woman of Nanda Nagar delivered twin baby boy at about 11.37 am in the hospital.
“Woman was COVID-19 positive and it is probably the first case in Madhya Pradesh when a COVID-19 patient delivered twins through normal delivery. Both babies and mother are healthy and we have kept them under observation,” he said adding.
The newborns will be fed by their mother’s milk but not through breast feeding.
The patient suffered symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested positive on May 9. “She was admitted to the hospital on May 10 with very mild symptoms. She recovered well and was discharged on May 17 on the basis of new discharge policy with the direction of remain in home isolation for 14 days,” Dr Shukla said.
Meanwhile, senior gynecologist Dr Anupama Dave said that she was under their treatment and was re-admitted to the hospital after experiencing labour pain on Saturday morning.
“It was a premature delivery as the woman delivered in 8 months but the babies are healthy weighing 1.67 kg and 1.7 kg. It was challenging to get a COVID-19 patient deliver and the risk increases when its twins,” Dr Dave said.
She added that they successfully managed to get the woman deliver normally. Doctors will take samples of the woman and the babies both for COVID test.
Team involved in delivering babies includes Dr Anupama Dave, Dr Sunil Arya, Dr Ritu, Dr Omkar and Dr Devi Singh.
// Doctors gave us home like atmosphere: Father
Babies’ father expressed gratitude towards the doctors of the hospital especially Dr Anupama Dave and Dr Sumit Shukla. “Private hospitals were not taking the case due to the fear of COVID-19. Dr Dave continuously guided us and helped us to remain positive. I am happy to be the father of twins,” newborns’ father said.
