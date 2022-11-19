Indore: Covid-19 forces IIT-I to take online route for international conference  

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Asia Pacific Neural Network Society (APNNS), which had announced to hold an International Conference on Neural Information Processing (ICONIP)-2022 in a hybrid mode at the Indian Institute of Technology Indore, had to change its mode to online citing Covid-19 condition in other countries. The conference is scheduled for November 22-26.

“In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in several countries and the uncertainty in travelling, we had no other choice but to move ICONIP 2022 from a hybrid event to a fully virtual conference,” said APNNS in a public notice.

ICONIP is an annual conference that brings together researchers from different countries in the fields of pattern recognition, neuroscience, intelligent control, information security and brain-machine interface to exchange ideas and discuss possible collaborations.

Global researchers interested in collaboration with colleagues from South Asia are expected to attend the conference.

The 29th ICONIP 2022 aims to provide a leading international forum for researchers, scientists, and industry professionals who are working in neuroscience, neural networks, deep learning, and related fields to share their new ideas, progress and achievements. The ICONIP 2022 will include plenary/invited talks, tutorials, workshops, special sessions and regular research paper presentations, etc.

