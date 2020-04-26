Indore: COVID-19 claims 3 more lives as 31 test positive in Indore

Thirty-one more tested positive in Indore on Sunday taking number of coronavirus infected patients to 1, 207. Only 298 samples were tested in the day. Three deaths were also reported taking city toll to 60.

“A 55-year-old man of Neelkanth Colony, a 65-year-old man of Bapu Nagar and a 67-year-old man of Mhow succumbed to the disease. All these three patients were suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension.”

According to the bulletin released by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 5,892 and the number of samples testing positive stood at 1,207. As many as 267 samples tested negative on Sunday.

Besides, 1,024 patients are under treatment in various hospitals while 16 were discharged from two hospitals on Sunday. Total number of patients discharged is now 123. Around 975 people are in quarantine centres, while 57 were discharged from these centres after completing 14 days in quarantine.

Ujjain has recorded 106 positive cases while Khargone has 61 positive cases till date.

Jabalpur has 59 positive cases. Dhar and Khandwa reported 36 cases each.

MGMMC awaits permission for plasma therapy

MGM Medical College is keeping its fingers crossed over ICMR permission for plasma therapy till Monday. Meanwhile, college has been sending samples to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing its strain and structure. "We hope that we will get permission from ICMR to start plasma therapy trials by Monday. We have completed our preparations and are waiting for the nod," Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal said. She added that they have been sending samples of NIV-Pune as they are calling samples from many places to study on strain and structure of the virus which help in developing the vaccine.

Lockdown may be extended in Bhopal, Indore

During video conference with PM Narendra Modi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan may seek extension of lockdown period in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Khargone after May 3 if the number of corona patients does not decline by May 3.

Indore may bounce back in 2 months: Collector

Collector Manish Singh assured that Indore may bounce back within 2 months shaking off it's current COVID-19 status. He said the spurt in positive cases may go up in the coming days because the number of testing samples had gone up manifold. Detailed report on pg 3