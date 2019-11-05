Indore: Coveted intern’l award for IIT Indore faculty

Indore: IIT Indore faculty member in Computer Science and Engineering, Dr Anirban Sengupta has been conferred with the international prize “IEEE Chester Sall Memorial Consumer Electronics Award”–2020.

Dr Sengupta is only the second Indian scientist to have received this coveted international prize. It is one of the highest and prestigious research awards bestowed by IEEE Council/Society (USA) internationally for innovative and outstanding contribution made in the field of Consumer Electronics.

The award is adjudicated by a panel of highly eminent international scientists, international fellows and technology leaders who serve on the award committee, governed under IEEE Technical Activities Board (TAB).

He will be conferred the prize in the 39th IEEE International Conference on Consumer Electronics co- located with world’s largest consumer electronics show at Las Vegas, USA on January 4-6, 2020.

Amongst many other institutes globally, Dr Sengupta chose to join and be a part of IIT Indore since 2012 because of its vision of being one of the top global, research-driven educational institutes with focus on multidisciplinary.

The research of Dr Sengupta for which this prize is conferred, is on “securing chips used in smart devices such as camera, camcorder, smart watch, TV set-top box, medical imaging systems etc.”

His novel research work secures chips in electronic products used for producing images, signals and videos. This innovation, considered a possible breakthrough in the field of consumer electronics, makes a consumer technology secure and safe for users against cyber-attacks. This could also be immensely useful in healthcare for medical practitioners, radiologists, doctors against wrong diagnosis resulting due to tampered medical scans (from cameras and scanners used in CT scan etc.) of a patient’s internal body organ.