Indore: Couple booked for embezzling Rs 1.5L 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple was booked for embezzling Rs 1.5 lakh from a person in the Banganga area on Tuesday. Interestingly, the couple first arranged a loan for the complainant and later took the money saying that they needed money.

According to the police, Raju Patel, a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar area of the city has lodged a complaint that accused Vishal Chouhan and his wife help provide loans to people. Raju contacted them a few months ago and they arranged for a loan of Rs 60,000 to purchase a mobile phone.

After that, the couple arranged another loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from a bank for the complainant. When he got the amount, the couple told him that they needed money. The complainant gave the money to the couple but the accused didn’t return the money. He reached the police station and complained. The police are searching for the accused.

