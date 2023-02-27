e-Paper Get App
Indore: Couple arrested with 22 kg cannabis, Rs 2.93L seized

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the Crime Branch and the Banganga police raided a house and arrested a couple with 22 kilograms of cannabis and cash from them. The accused were allegedly selling the cannabis from their place. They were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway into the case.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that a man and his wife were supplying cannabis from their place in the Banganga area. The crime branch gathered more information and a raid was conducted on the house located in Lotus Park Colony. 

During the search, the officials recovered about 22 kilograms of cannabis from there. Rs 2.93 lakh in cash was also recovered. The couple could not give a satisfactory reply about the cannabis and the cash so they were arrested and handed over to the Banganga police station staff for further action. The accused have been identified as Sachin and his wife Sunita. They were booked under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

