Indore: Corona test reports now available online

Indore: From now on, the corona sample test reports will be available at the official website of the district administration, which is accessible to everyone.

The move came after there were allegations, mainly against the private hospitals, that they were deliberately not sharing the reports with the patients and their family just to ensure they are able to extract more money from the patient. The issue cropped in the review meeting held at Residency on Sunday, which was presided over by Minister Tulsiram Silawat.

Following the discussion, divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi said that it would be possible to upload the reports on the official website of the district administration. Subsequently, arrangments for uploading the reports were put in place, and the test reports of corona samples released by MGM Medical College from May 5 to May 9, 2020, were uploaded in the official website of district administration, Indore through District Informatics Center on Sunday.

According to the information received from the District Informatics Center, as soon as the list is received from the Medical College, it will be uploaded on the website of the district administration Indore at https://indore.nic.in, which is managed by National Informatics Center.