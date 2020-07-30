Indore: Corona spate continues, 112 new cases found

Indore: On Thursday, 112 new corona cases were reported from Indore, taking Covid tally to 7,328 and rate of positive patients to 7.3%. All together, 1,535 samples were tested during the day and 1,396 of them returned negative.

One more death was reported in the city during the day, taking toll to 311 and death rate to 4.3%.

“An 50-year-old woman of Khajrana Palace succumbed to the disease during treatment,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,36,179 samples had been tested till Thursday night and 7,328 of them were found positive.

“We have taken 1,842 more samples,” she added.

As many as 1,981 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 5,036 patients have been discharged so far.