Indore: Cops start Maa Ahilya Swavlamban desk for women well being

Indore: The Indore Police has started a help desk, Maa Ahilya Swavlamban Desk, at the Women Police Station on Monday under which police will act as consultants for needy women to get good/steady jobs in the city. Also, a Free Mask Bank was initiated during the launch of the help desk. The help desk was innaugrated by DIG Mishra.



Police said the project was launched under the leadership of senior police officers such as IG Yogesh Deshmukh, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra and SP (HQ) Suraj Verma.



DIG Mishra said that the helpdesk has been opened mainly to help married woman as well as women who do not get support from their families. The police will mainly provide job counselling to women according to their qualification and skills.



Especially in cases of dispute between couples, the victim woman has to suffer economically. Also, in such cases the couple’s children also suffer. To provide a small relief to the victim woman and her children, making the woman financially stronger, the help desk has started, said police officials.



WOMEN HELPED BY HELP DESK TILL YET…

Chanda: With the help of police got appointed in the parking of Treasure Island Mall.

Priya: Got appointed in Asha Confectionary at Sanwer Road. She was a victim of domestic violence and has responsibility for two children.

Bharti: A widow, troubled by her in-laws got appointed as the Notice Food officer at Sanwer Road. She looks after her three children.