Indore: Cops seek written apology for girl’s ‘carnama’

Indore: A girl’s reported “carelessness” went viral on social media on Wednesday when she stood in the middle of the road and clicked photographs of a friend at the steering.

The cops got tough with her, who could trigger an accident thanks to her act on a busy thoroughfare when she stopped her car and got down from the wrong side. The cops also took her apology in writing and imposed a challan of Rs 500. This is the first time in the city when traffic cops took an apology in writing after slapping a fine.

DSP (traffic) Umakant Choudhary said that the girl came to the police station along with her family members and accepted her mistake. She also wrote a letter to DSP Traffic Police stating that she will not repeat this mistake again and will obey traffic rules properly.

The girl wrote in her letter that, “This is (Name), from Indore Vijay Nagar. I am really sorry for breaking rules. Respected Sir, it won’t happen again and will follow each and every rule. Feeling really guilty about it and will also guide people to follow the same and will be a responsible citizen”.

DSP Choudhary said that the incident took place a few days ago and the video went viral on social media. In the video, the girl and her friends stopped the car at the middle of AB Road and the girl was seen clicking photographs of her friend sitting at the front seat of the car. The car came to a grinding halt in the middle of the road and the girl was inclined opposite to the flow of traffic risking her and commuters’ lives at risk.