 Indore: Cops Reward Minor For Helping Trace Missing girl
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl who helped police rescue another minor girl who went missing from her home on Friday midnight after an argument with her parents in the MIG police station area within 12 hours of her missing complaint being filed was honoured by the police. Ranu Dhangar, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar was given a citation and a memento in the office.

article-image

On April 5, the family members of a girl informed that they had an argument with their daughter in the night about using mobile and due to which she left the house after which they informed the MIG police station.  During the search, information about the girl was given to the police by Ranu Dhangar and by contacting and talking on phone, the girl was brought to the police station safely. 

Under the direction of additional deputy commissioner of police Amarendra Singh and assistant commissioner of police (Pardesipura) Narendra Rawat, the team of MIG police station succeeded in rescuing the minor girl within 12 hours.

