Indore: Cops reunite elderly man with his family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hira Nagar police reunited an elderly man from Bhopal, who came to the city to attend a wedding function a week ago with his family members on Wednesday. He was kept at an old-age home after he was dropped off at the police station by two persons.

According to Hira Nagar police station-in-charge Satish Patel, a 78-year-old man, named Harishankar, was dropped off at the police station after he lost the way to his relative’s place where he came to attend the marriage function a week ago. He was not mentally fit so he could not give his proper address to the police. He only informed the cops that he came to the city from Bhopal. After not finding his address last week, the police with the help of Nagar Suraksha Samiti members Bhagyashree started a search for his family members. He was kept at an old age home.

He turned emotional while talking to the police about his family members. The police reached the relative’s place where the elderly man came to attend the marriage function and took further information about his family members. Thereafter, the police made arrangements to drop him to his place in Bhopal and reunited him with his family members on Wednesday. The wife of the elderly man and other family members thanked the police for their excellent job in reuniting him with the family members.