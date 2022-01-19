Indore: Cops request RTO to get traffic NOC before transferring vehicle registration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police requested the RTO to transfer or renew the registration of vehicles only after receiving the vehicle's NOC from the traffic police department.

The traffic police found that many red-light violators who had RLVD challans pending against them had sold their vehicles and transferred their registrations to the new owners as a result of which the police could not collect the fine from them.

According to DCP (traffic management) Mahesh Chand Jain, many challans generated for the red light violation were pending for a long time. The police officers found that many challans reached the addresses of new vehicle owners, who were unaware of the challans. The previous owners had sold the vehicles without paying the fine to the traffic police. To avoid this in future, the traffic police requested the Regional Transport Officer to transfer or renew the registrations of the vehicles only after getting NOC for those vehicles from the traffic police.



Police reached violator's place to collect fine

On Wednesday, four traffic police teams were sent to the violators' place to collect the fine of e-challans from them. The police team reached about 60 places and collected the fine. The traffic police had generated 438 challans on Sunday. On Thursday, the police will send eight teams to collect the fine of the remaining challans.

