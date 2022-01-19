Bhopal: Districts with highest vaccination are corona hotspots

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The best performing districts in vaccination have witnessed an exponential rise in corona cases, according to health department. Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur districts, which administered highest number of vaccine doses to people in the state have become Covid hotpots.

And the districts with comparatively poor vaccination rate are reporting nominal Covid cases.

Despite high positivity rate of Covid in third wave, most districts in the state are reporting nominal rise in corona cases whereas the major cities are reporting an alarming hike.

Health expert Amulya Nidhi said state government commended Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur for best vaccination rate. “Focus was on these cities. But despite all efforts, why have these districts become corona hotspots? Other districts, which did not perform well as far as vaccination is concerned, are doing good. It indicates that state government is underreporting cases in most districts,” Nidhi added.

According to doctors, reasons seem to be non-severity of Covid and hardly 3 per cent hospitalisation, a reason government does not want to create panic in public.

Harda is one such district, which reported nominal Covid rise. According to Harda residents, 19-day Kamal Yuva Khel Utsav was held from December 25 to January 5 at block level and from January 6 to January 12 at district level. Agriculture minister Kamal Patel’s son Sandip Patel looked after the arrangements. Harda did not report any Covid case before January 14.

Advocate Sunil Kumar Sharma from Mandsaur said, “Severity is less. So, government is underreporting. People have been told to follow Covid protocol. Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur received all the attention.”

Advocate VM Katare of Dindori said, “Covid cases hardly appeared in media here. So, everything is peaceful. Activities are normal.”

Dates - COVID cases (Harda)

Jan 17 - 05

Jan 16 - 01

Jan 15 - 00

Jan 14 - 1

……………..

Dist with nominal Covid cases

Cities - Cases

Agar-Malwa - 00

Mandsaur - 19

Harda - 5

Dewas - 53

Dindori - 57

Panna - 53

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:30 AM IST