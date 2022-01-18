Bhopal: State records 7154 new cases in 24 hours, Jaivardhan Singh too tests positive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Raghogarh Jaivardhan Singh has tested positive on Tuesday.

He has tweeted in this regard and advised who came into his contact to get themselves tested.

Singh, who is fully vaccinated, has been tested Covid-19 positive for the second time. He was infected with the coronavirus during by-elections, last time.

“As I had light symptoms of Covid-19, I underwent a test and was found to be infected with coronavirus. I hope I will recover soon,” he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DME minister Vishwas Sarang, minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, MP Kandwa Gyeneshwar Patil, ex-minister PC Sharma, have already tested positive.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 7154 new cases including 2106 in Indore and 1339 in Bhopal were reported.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:59 PM IST