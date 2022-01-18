e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,891
Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

Bhopal: State records 7154 new cases in 24 hours, Jaivardhan Singh too tests positive

Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Raghogarh Jaivardhan Singh has tested positive on Tuesday.

He has tweeted in this regard and advised who came into his contact to get themselves tested.

Singh, who is fully vaccinated, has been tested Covid-19 positive for the second time. He was infected with the coronavirus during by-elections, last time.

“As I had light symptoms of Covid-19, I underwent a test and was found to be infected with coronavirus. I hope I will recover soon,” he tweeted.

DME minister Vishwas Sarang, minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, MP Kandwa Gyeneshwar Patil, ex-minister PC Sharma, have already tested positive.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 7154 new cases including 2106 in Indore and 1339 in Bhopal were reported.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
