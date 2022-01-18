Bhopal: Dense fog engulfs state capital, other cities, visibility drops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thick blanket of fog shrouded state capital and other parts of Madhya Pradesh lowering the visibility and affecting traffic movement on Monday. The weatherman has issued Orange as well as Yellow alerts forecasting a cold wave in state. Cold wave is likely at Seoni, Sagar, Ratlam, Datia, Guna and Gwalior districts in the next 24 hours.

Moderate to intense cold days are likely to prevail at Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Ujjain and Sagar divisions and districts like Satna, Sidhi, Mandla, Balaghat and Seoni.

Moderate to dense fog is likely at Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Sagar divisions and districts like Umaria, Balaghat, Mandla, Jabalpur and Satna.

In the last 24 hours, moderate to dense fog prevailed in Sagar, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior-Chambal divisions while light to moderate fog prevailed in Shahdol, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad divisions.

According to the meteorological department, these activities will be attributed to a series of Western Disturbances, with the first already having approached the Western Himalayas. The second disturbance will approach on January 18, right after this one and a third one will follow on January 21, making this a week-long rain and snow activity for the hills of North India.

A western disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Another Western disturbance is expected to approach Western Himalayas by January 18th. A Cyclonic Circulation is over Arabian Sea and adjoining Konkan coast. Dense to very dense fog occurred over parts of Madhya Pradesh. Very dense fog is possible over parts of north Madhya Pradesh.

Cities - Night temp(deg/cel)

Gwalior - 4.7

Guna - 5.0

Sagar - 5.0

Datia - 5.3

Ratlam - 5.8

Pachmarhi - 6.5

Raisen - 6.6

Tikamgarh - 6.6

Khargone - 7.0

Umaria - 7.0

Nowgong - 7.0

Bhopal - 7.6

Mandla - 7.8

Damoh - 8.0

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:00 AM IST