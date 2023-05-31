Indore: Cops find missing 4-yr-old child within hours

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police played a good Samaritan for a four-year-old missing boy and reunited him with his parents within hours in the Azad Nagar area on Monday night. The child while playing reached far away from his house and the family members were searching for him in the area.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that we located the missing child, a resident of Durga Nagar Palda area of the city within a few hours of receiving the report.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the child's mother, the police station in-charge immediately disseminated the child's description and clothing details on social media platforms and among the police team.

Footage from nearby CCTV cameras revealed that the child had wandered towards the main road. Circulated images of the child led to a crucial tip from a witness who spotted a child matching the description near Shubh City on RTO road. Constables Rupam and Dungar Singh were sent to the location and they successfully located the child.

The police brought the boy safely to the police station, where he was reunited with his mother. Overwhelmed with relief, the child's family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the entire police team for their swift action. In light of recent cases of missing children in the city, senior officers have emphasised the need to prioritise such cases and take immediate action.