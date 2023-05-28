Indore: Cops educate youths on cyber crimes in Nehru Yuva Kendra event

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police took a proactive approach to tackle cyber crimes by setting up a cyber school at a district-level youth festival programme. With the aim of raising awareness about cyber crimes, crime against women, and the ill effects of drugs, the Training and Awareness Cell of Indore Police actively participated in the event organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra on Saturday.

Over 300 participants, including students, office bearers, staff, and guests, were educated about present-day cyber crimes, online fraud methods, and precautionary measures to avoid them.

The police team emphasised the importance of media literacy and cautioned against sharing personal information with unknown individuals. Additionally, they provided information on various helpline numbers offered by Indore Police.

