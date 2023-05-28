Indore: WCD signs pact with consulting Co to outsource employees

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An agreement has been signed between Women and Child Development and T and M Services Consulting Pvt Ltd to provide human resources in the form of district coordinators, district project assistants and development block coordinators at the district and development block level under the Poshan Abhiyan.

According to the information provided by the directorate around 10 thousand positions are vacant at the women and child development department. The department has been ordered to outsource employees so that the work regarding ‘Saksham Anganwadi 2.O’

“The department has been facing shortage of employees around the state. Due to this, we are unable to provide the required manpower to the anganwadi centres to regulate the developments of Poshan Abhiyan that is currently being run in the city,” said Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, WCD.

Budholiya added that through this outsourcing of at least 3,500 employees in the district, the department will be able to complete its target as per the deadlines.

The directorate on Friday issued rules regarding the leaves that will be permitted to these outsourced employees where it said that in addition to the holiday declared by the Madhya Pradesh government, 15 days leave can be taken in a year. It will be necessary to get the leave sanctioned from the officer in charge.

The letter issued by Rajpal Kaur, additional director reads out that the district-level officer and the project officer should also take the outsourced staff posted in the nutrition campaign along with them during field visits so that proper guidance can be provided to the field staff on the spot by closely inspecting and examining the programmes being run under the nutrition campaign.