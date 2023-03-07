Indore: Cops crack down on drunk driving

Representative Image | Fie Photo: BL Soni

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In its ongoing drive against drink and drive cases and rash drivers, the traffic Police on Sunday night imposed fine on over 50 people in drink and drive cases who were roaming in the city at wee hours in an inebriated state.

So far, police nabbed 149 people in the last three days.

Police officials said from the evening itself, various teams set up checking points at the squares in their respective areas. Police also deployed on the main roads leading to liquor shops, beer bars and pubs.

Police said those 45 people were found driving under the influence of alcohol. Police took action on them and seized the vehicles.

Police officials said drunk drivers put their own lives and others in peril. Vehicles of such irresponsible drivers were seized and action was taken against them under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police advised revellers to celebrate Holi and Rangpanchami with friends and family, but don’t drink and drive because most of the deaths occur due to drunken driving and in drunk driving cases, the lives of innocent pedestrians and other motorists are in danger. For this, the cops urged people to stay away from drunk driving and be engaged in safe driving to save lives.

