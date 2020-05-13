Indore: Cops celebrate 1 yr old girl's birthday, bring cake and card amid lockdown

Parents of one-year-old Mishthi in Ramanand Nagar desperately wanted to celebrate her birthday grandly, but since that was not possible due to lockdown, they requested senior police officers to help celebrate her birthday, which fell on Wednesday.

The CSP (Annapurna) Punit Gehlot said that senior police officers took the request seriously and asked him to see the best way in which the little girl's birthday could be celebrated. CSP Gehlot along with Chandan Nagar PS in-charge Yogesh Tomar went to the girl's home with a cake and a birthday card.

Police also decorated their mobile vans and also sang a birthday song. Hearing the sounds of the celebration people of the colony also joined from their homes and unitedly sang the birthday song for the baby girl. The parents and the locals were pleased to see the soft side of the police during the lockdown period.