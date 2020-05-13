Indore: Amid lockdown, trader forced to do bull's job to avoid starvation

The video which revealed the true condition of traders in India during lockdown went viral on social media.

On Wednesday, a poor trader residing in Mhow had to sell his bull worth Rs 15,000 for Rs 5,000 to feed himself and his family on Wednesday.

Rahul, the farmer, along with his sister-in-law trade bulls for a living and due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, no income has led to extreme poverty.

To procure basic food, Rahul was forced to sell his bull for Rs 10,000 lesser than its price.

Many other traders are facing this issue, as the market conditions have taken a hit as the nation deals with the lockdown due to coronavirus.