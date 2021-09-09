Indore cops busy with social policing, inspiring children

Indore: The Indore Police, apart from controlling crime in the city, are also concentrating on social policing and inspiring and educating the children to become good and morally sound citizens of society.

The Indore police, along with the Rotary Club of Indore, Meghdoot, distributed educational kits to children of schools enlisted in the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme on the occasion of the World Literacy Day. The kits were distributed to the students of Government Higher Secondary School in the Musakhedi area. They provided notebooks, pencils, pens, sketch pens and other necessary stationery items to the students.

On this occasion, nodal officer of the Student Police Cadet, ASP (HQ) Manisha Pathak Soni, addressed the students, urging them to study well so that, one day, they, too, could become police officers or other responsible citizens and members of society. She also made the children aware about helplines which the police run specially for the children. She told the students about the Sanjeevani helpline, Dial 100 and Dial 112, Crime Watch and other helplines.

On this occasion, Rotary Club president Rajnish Jaiswal, secretary Manish Sharma, former president Brajesh Agrawal, Azad Nagar police station-in-charge Indresh Tripathi and other police officials and SPC officials were present.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 08:00 PM IST