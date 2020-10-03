Indore: Cop educating orphan, who wants to be IPS

Indore: Success requires dedicated and selfless efforts and city’s traffic cop, Constable (traffic) Sumant Singh Kachhawa is doing just that. He has taken the responsibility of a 12-year-old orphan's education to help him achieve his dream of becoming an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Sumant said, “Around two and a half years ago I met a boy, Govind, at a tea stall near LIG Square. Govind was holding a newspaper but he was looking very frustrated. I went up to him and with the softest tone of my voice I asked him, ‘What happened?’! For a while, he got scared but then stammered that he wanted to know the news, but couldn't read or write”. Later Sumant read out the news to Govind.

A few days later, while Sumant was serving his duty, Govind came running to him carrying a newspaper in hand and asked him for help. “Govind had circled three photos and wanted to know the story behind them. When I explained the background of the photos, he became very happy."

Seeing Govind's zeal, Sumant searched about him and found that Govind is an orphan who was adopted by his step-father, Suresh. His step-mother had left Suresh. He also has a step-brother but he is mentally ill. He all lived on a footpath at LIG service road near Shoppers Stop. Sumant helped Govind's father get a job in a a hotel and arranged a room for them in the hotel for living.

Sumant said, “Govind wants to become an IPS officer cop. I am teaching him daily and keeping him informed about the happenings around the world. I want him to become independent. I am trying to get him enrolled in a school for proper education. I will willingly bear all his education and day-to-day expenses ”.