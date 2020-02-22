Indore: Cool winds offer relief from soaring temperature

Indore: Partially cloudy weather accompanied by cool winds offered much-needed relief from increasing heat to local residents on Saturday. Weatherman said it was due to occurrence of rain in north-eastern parts of state. With cool winds, the weather turned pleasant as the temperature had dropped by four degrees in last three days.

Winds blew at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour from northern direction. “The change in weather on Saturday evening is the result of rain in Rewa, Jabalpur, and Shahdol division. Wind pattern in the city too changed but it couldn’t make much difference in temperature and kept it close to normal,” a meteorological department official said adding, “A trough from south-central Maharashtra to north-east Madhya Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from February 26.”

He said change in weather is temporary and night temperature may increase due to cloudy weather. The weather will remain same for next few days after which moisture level will deplete and temperatures will rise. On Saturday, city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal while minimum temperature at 16.4 degrees Celsius was three degrees above normal.