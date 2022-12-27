e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Contractual staff burn ‘Corona Warrior’ certificates

Indore: Contractual staff burn ‘Corona Warrior’ certificates

-Former minister Patwari called Health minister to ask about government’s steps to meet their demands

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their protest against the government, contractual health staff burnt their ‘Corona Warrior’ certificates which they received for their commendable work during the spread of Covid-19.

The strike of contractual employees reached its sixth day on Monday as they continued to protest against the government to press for their demands.

Former minister Jitu Patwari too reached the CMHO office campus to meet the agitating staff and extended his support.

Patwari also called health minister Prabhuram Choudhary from the demonstration venue and talked to him with the mobile speaker turned on to know what steps are being taken for meeting contractual health staff's demands.

Meanwhile, health services in various government hospitals associated with the district health department were hit and work of immunization, data entry, and others was affected.

President of the Contractual Employees Association Neetu Kelde said that their demands include an increment in the salary equal to 90 per cent of the regular employees, recruitment of contractual employees on vacant posts, and their regularisation. “We are protesting for the last many days but the government is not paying heed to our demands. We supported the government and worked during the Covid-19 crisis but the government refused to fulfil its promises which they made during the emergency,” Kelde said.

Due to the strike, the work of medicine distribution, dialysis, and the receipt counter was affected in the hospitals, especially at Hukumchand Polyclinic, District Hospital, and PC Sethi Hospital

Read Also
Indore: DAVV, Holkar College take out Youth Policy Awareness rallies
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Five illegal structures of drug peddlers razed

Indore: Five illegal structures of drug peddlers razed

Indore: Modular OT, ICU to be developed at IIHNO, Rau

Indore: Modular OT, ICU to be developed at IIHNO, Rau

Indore: Contractual staff burn ‘Corona Warrior’ certificates

Indore: Contractual staff burn ‘Corona Warrior’ certificates

Indore: City heaves sigh of relief as samples of foreign returnees found negative

Indore: City heaves sigh of relief as samples of foreign returnees found negative

Madhya Pradesh: Health ‘wise’ Indore set for PBD meet

Madhya Pradesh: Health ‘wise’ Indore set for PBD meet