Indore: ‘Contest polls from Indore and you’ll know who is lion’

Indore: Responding to PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma’s comment on BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and his MLA-son Akash Vijayvargiya, the latter on Wednesday released a video and challenged the minister to contest election from the city.

“I challenge you to contest election from Indore as you live in Indore. You contest election from Sonkutch. If you’re a man, then you should contest election from Indore and you will know who is a lion and who is a jackal,” Akash said.

He also targeted Verma for levelling allegations of corruption against his father Kailash Vijayvargiya. “You are not even equal to dirt of Kailash’s foot. When he had become mayor, IMC didn’t have money to give salary to employees but he changed the situation. City has developed because of his efforts. He brought TCS and Infosys to Indore as IT minister and laid a network of roads in state as PWD minister.”

The BJP MLA also responded to Verma’s comment that BJP leaders have been dethroned after state assembly elections. He said BJP’s Kisan Akrosh Rally reflected the anger of poor farmers who didn’t get a penny for damaged crops. “It was anger of farmers who didn’t get any compensation for crops damaged due to rains, it was pain of contractors who didn’t get money for their work due to which development of Indore has come to a halt,” he added.

On Tuesday, Verma had commented on Kailash Vijayvargiya and said that jackal would not become a lion after wearing its skin. He had also levelled corruption charges against Vijayvargiya.