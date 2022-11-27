e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Construction of MR-5 and RWU-1 to be done from both ends

Indore: Construction of MR-5 and RWU-1 to be done from both ends

Additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer Ashok Rathore, consultant and representative of the road construction agencies and others were present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of MR-5 and RWU-1 will be done from both ends so that the work gets completed quickly. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal gave these direction while inspecting both the under-construction roads. Additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer Ashok Rathore, consultant and representative of the road construction agencies and others were present.

MR-5 is being constructed on a 5.6 km stretch between Bada Bangarda and Indore Wire Square, while the RWU-1 road is coming up between the Banganga railway crossing to the ISBT on MR-10.

The project cost of MR-5 – a 45-meter wide road- is about Rs 55 crore, while more than Rs 21.5 crore would be spent on the construction of a 30-meter wide RWU-1 road.

Pal directed removing structures coming into the way of the MR-5 project. “People whose houses are to be demolished for the construction of the road should be allotted flats in apartments built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” she said.

Pal also expressed her dissatisfaction over the slow construction of both roads.

Read Also
Indore: Externed accused arrested from city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

2nd SEZ National Billiards-Snooker Championship: Mayank, Laxminarayan, Srikanth, Jai reach quarter...

2nd SEZ National Billiards-Snooker Championship: Mayank, Laxminarayan, Srikanth, Jai reach quarter...

News Diary Dewas: Maa Chamunda Seva Samiti bids farewell to BNP General Manager

News Diary Dewas: Maa Chamunda Seva Samiti bids farewell to BNP General Manager

Indore: ‘West Discom’s PMR system is better than that of Assam’s’

Indore: ‘West Discom’s PMR system is better than that of Assam’s’

Indore: ‘Try to complete road from Bhanwarkuan Sq to Tejaji Nagar before PBD conference’

Indore: ‘Try to complete road from Bhanwarkuan Sq to Tejaji Nagar before PBD conference’

Indore: Construction of MR-5 and RWU-1 to be done from both ends

Indore: Construction of MR-5 and RWU-1 to be done from both ends