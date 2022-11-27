Indore: Construction of MR-5 and RWU-1 to be done from both ends

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of MR-5 and RWU-1 will be done from both ends so that the work gets completed quickly. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal gave these direction while inspecting both the under-construction roads. Additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer Ashok Rathore, consultant and representative of the road construction agencies and others were present.

MR-5 is being constructed on a 5.6 km stretch between Bada Bangarda and Indore Wire Square, while the RWU-1 road is coming up between the Banganga railway crossing to the ISBT on MR-10.

The project cost of MR-5 – a 45-meter wide road- is about Rs 55 crore, while more than Rs 21.5 crore would be spent on the construction of a 30-meter wide RWU-1 road.

Pal directed removing structures coming into the way of the MR-5 project. “People whose houses are to be demolished for the construction of the road should be allotted flats in apartments built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” she said.

Pal also expressed her dissatisfaction over the slow construction of both roads.

