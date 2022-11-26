Indore: Externed accused arrested from city

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch, on Saturday, arrested an externed accused from the city. He had been externed from the district limits for 10 months, but he was still roaming around the city.

According to a Crime Branch official, information was received that an externed accused was roaming around the Dwarkapuri area. The Crime Branch arrested the accused, named Mahesh, alias Topi, a resident of the Dwarkapuri area.

Mahesh has eight criminal cases registered against him and had been externed from the district by the CP for 10 months a few days ago. The accused violated the CP’s order. He was handed over to the Dwarkapuri police. He was also booked under relevant sections.