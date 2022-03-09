Indore: ​Constant personal contact with people necessary to win elections says BJP chief Nadda to state leaders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

BJP national president JP Nadda here on Tuesday said that constant personal contact of leaders and workers with people is necessary for making the party strong.

“We should not reach people just for the sake of votes. Rather, there should be constant personal contact with them. Do their work personally,” he said during a meeting with party leaders at the BJP office.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, party state president VD Sharma, home minister Narottam Mishra, and state BJP in-charge P Muralidhar Rao were among the prominent leaders who were present at the meeting.

Nadda said that the politician’s nature matters a lot.

For having a connection with the people, Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about the whole nation through Mann Ki Baat.

He also gave his own examples. “Party cadre helped a lot but my constant contact with people played a key role in my success in assembly elections,” he said.

He said that the party leaders and workers should reach door-to-door and make them aware of and benefits they are getting because of central and state government schemes.

Hailing state unit, Nadda said Madhya Pradesh has always been a laboratory of organisational work.

“Taking forward Kushabhau Thackeray’s legacy, the party workers of this state has always been doing the work of the organisation with full commitment,” he noted.

Thackeray cultivated many workers in the state, he recalled.

Special discussion on booth expansion scheme

Nadda praised the booth expansion scheme and its digitization and indicated that it can be implemented across the country. In front of him, State president Sharma also gave a presentation of the work done during the year. He said that 90 per cent of the 59,000 booths in the state have been digitized. For the target of Rs 150 crores of the Samarpan fund, every worker is extending help. Nadda also attended the meeting of state office-bearers and Morcha presidents at the BJP office.

Nadda meets Ukraine returnees

Nadda had reached Indore around 11.45 am. He was received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. From the airport, he had moved to Ujjain. Alongside the road, BJP workers had set up welcome stages. He stopped at one such stage where some students who had returned from war-torn Ukraine were also present. He asked about their well-being and went towards Ujjain to pay obeisance at Mahakaleshwar temple.

Nadda had returned to Indore via Dewas in the evening and held meeting with leaders here. Nadda reached the airport by car in form of a rally. He did not stop at any stage while going to the airport.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:15 AM IST