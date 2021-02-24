Indore connect: Major Indian artistes at upcoming New York auction series

A diverse contemporary section includes impressive prints and a sculpture by Zarina, and significant works by the region's most renowned practitioners like Atul Dodiya, Anju Dodiya, Ranjani Shettar, Jitish Kallat and Subodh Gupta, to name a few.



Part two of the same auction includes a significant collection of works by Benodebehari Mukherjee (1904-1980) from the Mrinalini Mukherjee Foundation. Ethereal landscapes by this pioneer of modern Indian art are complemented by a group of figurative works and nature studies representing every phase of his career. Particularly important are collages, sketches and prints from the final stage of his life, executed after the artist's complete loss of eyesight.



On the same date, the 'Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian Works of Art' sale will present 58 lots featuring works from across India, the Himalayas, and Southeast Asia. Highlights include a rare Chola-period bronze figure of the Shaivite saint Sambandar and a well-published folio from the dispersed 'Lambagraon' Gita Govinda series attributed to the Kangra court artist Purkhu.



Christie's also says that it continues to leverage digital tools to extend access to key bidding areas and provide global audiences with opportunities to view auctions.



The 'South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art Online' auction from March 4-18, also aims to "celebrate a wide variety of artistic practices from the South Asian subcontinent and its diaspora across the 20th and 21st centuries", says Christie's.



The online sale includes excellent modern works on paper by artists Maqbool Fida Husain, Francis Newton Souza, Manjit Bawa, Prabhakar Barwe and Jogen Chowdhury, alongside those by their mentors and pioneers of regional schools like Abdul Rahman Chughtai, Walter Langhammer, Nek Chand, Kamrul Hasan and Chittaprosad Bhattacharya. Rounding out the catalogue is a section of exceptional works by modern Pakistani artists and contemporary works by artists including Surendran Nair, Nilima Sheikh, Arpana Caur and Paresh Maity.