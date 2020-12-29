Indore:

A conman, pos​ing​ as an ​A​rmy officer, duped a​ city-based entrepreneur ​of Rs 10,000. The victim has complained to the Indore crime branch.​

Vedant Pachisia, a resident of Sky Luxuria Township​, in his complaint ​said he ​is​ a businessman dealing in organic products and a few days ago ​he had received a call from a person, who posed himself as an ​A​rmy officer from Mhow Cantonment. The man placed an order for organic products​ worth Rs 18,900​.

Vedant told Free Press that the conman​ ​met him in Bhicholi Mardana to check the quality​ of his organic products​. He was in ​ Army uniform and he also showed an identity card (canteen smart card) to gain the trust of the complaint.

Vedant requested ​Rs 10,000 as an advance amount for the order. The man and his so-​called ​A​rmy general told ​Vedant to receive the amount through e-wallet but ​the latter expressed his inability to receive the payment through an e-wallet.

Later, Vedant asked his employee Gambhir Pal, who ​has an e-wallet ​to take the amount.​​ The accused asked Pal how much money he had in his account, and when Pal said that he had only around Rs 1000, the accused said that it would not be possible to transfer Rs 10,000 to an account that had such a small balance. Pal had another friend who also had an e-wallet and had over Rs 10,000 in his account. The miscreant asked Pal's friend to scan a QR code, saying that the money would get transferred to the account, but instead Rs 10,000 was debited from the account.

​Pal's friend told him that Rs 10,000 had been debited from his account and Pal informed Vedant about it. Vedant immediately called the accused who assured that he would return the money. This assurance was given around 10 days back, but so far the accused has not returned the money.​ When Vedant last called him the accused refused to pay up.

ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar said that we have received many complaints in which the accused posed themselves as ​A​rmy officers and duped many people of lakhs of rupees so far. ​​The crime branch officials are trying to collect information about the accused.

