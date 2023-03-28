Indore: Congress stages ‘Sankalp Satyagarh’ to protest Rahul’s disqualification

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their protest against disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, city Congress leaders staged 'Sankalp Satyagrah' at Regal Square on Monday.

A large number of Congress workers took part in the protest including the women Congress workers who tied locks on their mouths to symbolise 'suppression of voice' by the government.

Addressing the demonstration, former minister Jitu Patwari said that our Prime Minister is trying to save Adani.

"It is ironic that the case against Rahul Gandhi was decided in less than a month, which was faster than any fast track court. The petitioner was from Gujarat, the court was in Gujarat," he said adding, "Narendra Modi said 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' but he is making all his efforts to save the one against whom questions are being raised."

Corporator Raju Bhadoria too targeted the government and said that they didn't even give a chance to appeal to a higher court and disqualified Gandhi in 24 hours of the court's order.

Bhadoria said that BJP is playing Hindu-Muslim politics, instead of working for the country's development, he said, adding “Our leader has been thrown out of Parliament in an unconstitutional manner. Let the order come from the high command, then see how the Congress workers change the atmosphere of Indore”.

Other Congress leaders including Mahendra Indora, MLAs Sanjay Shukla, Sadashiv Yadav, Vinay Bakliwal, Rajesh Chokse, Chintu Chokse, Nilabh Shukla, Kiran Jireti, and others participated.

Congressmen show Adani as Aladdin

Congress leader Girish Joshi, Vivek Khandelwal, Anoop Shukla and others also pasted posters at Regal Square in which industrialist Gautam Adani is shown as Aladdin while BJP government as Genie that fulfils all his master's wishes. In the poster, the Genie asks for his master's order, and Adani tells him to cancel the membership of Rahul Gandhi.