 Indore Commodities Buzz of March 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz of March 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of March 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
article-image

Date – March 27, 2023, Monday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5300 - 5400

Toor Maharashtra Rs 8400 - Rs 8600

Toor Karnataka Rs 8500 – Rs 8700

Toor Nimari Rs 7500 – Rs 8300

Moong Best Rs 8000 – Rs 9000

Moong Average Rs 7000 – Rs 7500

Urad Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7700

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 4600 - Rs 4900

Soyabean Best Rs 5200 - Rs 5250

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 58100 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 68000 (per kg)

Read Also
WATCH | With lock on mouth to show 'suppression of voice', Congress workers protests Rahul Gandhi's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz of March 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of March 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

MP: To escape bee attack, farmer jumps into well in Barwani, severely injured

MP: To escape bee attack, farmer jumps into well in Barwani, severely injured

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad president caught taking bribe from panchayat sarpanch in Jawad

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad president caught taking bribe from panchayat sarpanch in Jawad

MP: 'It's not only unique but exemplary', American tourist praises Burhanpur's 400-year-old...

MP: 'It's not only unique but exemplary', American tourist praises Burhanpur's 400-year-old...

Madhya Pradesh: Inaugural function of Catholic Diocese of Jhabua Church held

Madhya Pradesh: Inaugural function of Catholic Diocese of Jhabua Church held