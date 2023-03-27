Indore Commodities Buzz of March 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – March 27, 2023, Monday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5300 - 5400
Toor Maharashtra Rs 8400 - Rs 8600
Toor Karnataka Rs 8500 – Rs 8700
Toor Nimari Rs 7500 – Rs 8300
Moong Best Rs 8000 – Rs 9000
Moong Average Rs 7000 – Rs 7500
Urad Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7700
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6100
Raida Rs 4600 - Rs 4900
Soyabean Best Rs 5200 - Rs 5250
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 58100 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 68000 (per kg)
