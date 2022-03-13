Indore: Congress' leadership being questioned, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Congress' leadership is being questioned.

While speaking to ANI the BJP National Secretary said, "After Congress' defeat, their leadership will be questioned. There is no one in the opposition right now to give competition to BJP or Modi Ji. I don't think people of the country will see any alternative to Modi Ji in 2024." On the question of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being the face of opposition, Kailash taking a jibe said, "She is not able to run her own state peacefully. There is no law and order in her state. How can she run the country?"

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:25 AM IST