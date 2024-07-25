Indore: Congress Leaders Demand Action In Idyllic College Paper Leak Case | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Renu Jain and at the deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Pandey's office at Regal Square on Tuesday, demanding strict action against those responsible for the paper leak at Akshay Kanti Bam’s Idyllic College. The protestors were led by Indore City Congress Committee's acting president Devendra Singh Yadav.

The scandal, involving the leak of an MBA first-semester exam paper, has raised significant concerns. Senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma criticised DAVV's handling of the issue, asserting that the university lacks the authority to impose penalties and that only a court can do so following a thorough investigation.

Verma accused the university administration of attempting to cover up the scandal. Yadav emphasised that the probe should not be limited to the MBA paper but should extend to all exams conducted at Idyllic College. He also called for the cancellation of the college's recognition and the registration of an FIR against the college director Akshay Bam and the principal.

During the heated discussions, the vice-chancellor said that a letter had been sent to the government to revoke the college's recognition, pending the police investigation report. DCP Pandey assured that the investigation was ongoing and that appropriate actions, including FIRs, would be taken against those found guilty.