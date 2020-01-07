Indore: Congress leader gets IMC removal notice, dies of heart attack

Indore: Congress leader Subodh Shukla died of a heart attack on Tuesday, allegedly after he received a removal notice of his house from the Indore Municipal Corporation.

He was the secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee and was shifting his belongings from his house at the time he suffered the attack. His family members rushed him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead.

Under the ongoing ‘Operation Clean’ against mafias and land sharks, Indore Municipal Corporation had served notice to Shukla too for removal of his house which was built on green belt in Chhota Bangarda area.

Shukla was under stress after getting the IMC notice and had decided to demolish the house on his own after he failed to get the orders revoked.

“He was shifting his belongings from the house with his family members on Tuesday morning and suddenly had shooting pain in his chest. He died on the way to the hospital,” Shukla’s family members said.

Shukla was a close aide of MLA Vishal Patel and had also contested election of corporator against MIC member Ashwini Shukla.

“Shukla was the office-bearer and a leader of Congress. His death is a loss to the party,” acting president of Congress Vinay Bakliwal said.