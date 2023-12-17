 Indore: Conference On Family Empowerment Organised
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 12:51 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prajapita BrahmaKumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalay, Indore, organised a conference on the topic ‘Family empowerment’ at Rabindra Nayta Grah on Saturday.

The conference was inaugurated by lighting the lamp, in which Dr Renu Jain, vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, BD Rathi, justice MP High Court, Aarti Didi zonal in-charge, Indore, Barwani District Mahila Morcha president Lakshmi Sharma, district governor Rotary International Ritu Grover were presented.

President of women's division of Brahma Kumaris and director general of Brahma Kumaris Russia and international speaker Rajyogini Chakradhari, who came from Delhi to deliver the keynote address for this conference, said that along with educating the children in the family, it is also important to inculcate values. Is necessary to learn morality for avoiding disputes in the family.

To strengthen the family, it is very important to have mutual love and affection. The vibrations of love spread quickly. Everyone says that there is no age for spirituality, but in the present circumstances everyone is in great need of spirituality.

Well-known stress relief expert Brahmakumari Poonam taught a very beautiful Rajayoga practice for a happy life in the family.

Indore zone in-charge Aarti, vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Dr Renu Jain, Municipal Corporation chairman Munnalal Yadav also expressed their views.

article-image

